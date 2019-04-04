James Allen Groves



July 4, 1946 - March 28, 2019



CONROE, TX - Memorial Service for James Allen Groves, 72, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors, with Chaplain John Downs officiating. Mr. Groves will receive Military Honors for his service to his country. He was born on July 4, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to James Floyd Groves and Alice Marie (Ebel) Groves. James passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Conroe with family by his side. In 1964 he met and married the love of his life, Frances Marie (Pullman) Groves in South Bend, Indiana and they had two beautiful girls, Cheryl and Deborah.



Jim proudly served his country in the Navy and was always extremely proud to be an American. He was an avid volunteer for many years. He was on the Walker County Housing Authority Board and served as a member of The New Waverly Lions Club where he volunteered at The Texas Lions Camp, a summer camp for children with disabilities in Kerville, TX for many years.



Jim worked as a lineman, splicer, and technician for 30+ years for Indiana Bell, Southwestern Bell, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies.



In his younger years, Jim enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, going to Freeport beach, riding his motorcycle, and customizing his old Chevy van. He and Frances always had pets, he was very much an animal lover.



Family was always the most important part of his life. From the little things like taking the time to spend precious moments with them to always making sure his wife had fresh flowers in a vase on their kitchen table. Jim was a loving, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.



James Groves is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances Groves; sister, Joan Hammer; daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl Groves and Deborah and Arthur Dennis; grandchildren, Kasey Lamoreau and husband Kurt, Cory Koch and wife Mango, Kacie Morgan and husband Dane, and Evan Groves; great-grandchildren, Kaden Lamoreau, Korbin Lamoreau, and Hoyt Morgan; numerous other cherished relatives and friends also survive him.