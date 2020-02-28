|
James Allen Miller
July 21, 1947 - Feb. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Allen Miller, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 72 at The Center of Hospice surrounded by his family. His death was the result of complications from a stroke.
Jim was born July 21, 1947 to William and Mildred (Scott) Miller who both preceded him in death. In 1982 Jim married Betty (Clements) Miller who died in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Craig Miller.
Jim was born in South Bend living much of his adult life in Lydick. Following his years at New Carlisle High School (graduating in 1965), he received an Associate Degree in Business from the South Bend College of Commerce. He also enlisted in the Army Reserves serving his country for the next 6 years. He was also a “Lydick Raider” and one of the original Lydick Jaycees. The group kept in touch at an annual lunch each year that Jim rarely missed.
In the late 1960's he began his more 30-year career with the Local 75 Insulators Union. He retired from his work with the Union in the 2000's. For Jim, however, it was never about the work or a particular job or location. It was about his Union brothers, many of who have preceded him in death, and many who are left to cherish his memory. He was proud to be a member of the “Chicago 13” and one of only two remaining original members, Jim and his brother Clay. He was also proud of the Union having employed several generations of Millers.
Jim took great joy being in the woods at the family's 58 acres in North Liberty and cutting firewood for his wood burning stove at his home in Lydick. He additionally took great comfort and pride in his many pets over the years. His last two were big favorites, Baxter and Lucy.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Lisa Kay Miller of Buchanan, MI, Heidi (Matt) Pawelski of South Bend, and Keri (Chris) Talbot of Mishawaka. Also surviving is his brother, Clay B. Miller, his two grandchildren, Brittany Boley and Austin Boley, as well as two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Mia Boley. Jim also has a large group of cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly along with many longtime friends.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020