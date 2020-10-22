James Anderson
Dec. 31, 1921 - Oct. 19, 2020
BREMEN, IN - James Norris Anderson, 98, of Bremen, passed away at 5:50 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Jim was born on December 31, 1921 in Nappanee to Nelson August and Dorothea (Mast) Anderson. On September 16, 1945 he married Marian Grise. She passed away on September 19, 1990. He then married Luella “Polly” Miller on May 18, 1991. She passed away on July 29, 2012. Jim is survived by two children, Judy (Dennis) Redman and Fred (Laura) Anderson, both of Bremen; stepdaughter, Diann Parsons of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Michelle Mieras, Kathryn (Eric) Anderson, Peter (Liz) Anderson, and Christopher (Melody) Anderson; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Carol Heinke of Bremen; sister-in-law, Beverly Anderson of Bremen; and longtime caregiver, Cindy Lynn of Bremen. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, two grandchildren, John and David Anderson; three stepchildren; brother, Samuel Anderson; and brother-in-law, Jack Heinke. Jim was the last surviving class member of Bremen's Class of 1940. He was a World War II Veteran, stationed in England in the Army Air Corps. He was a life time member of Bremen United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the Win-A-Couple class. Jim retired from Bendix after 28 years. He was a life member of VFW Post 8972, the American Legion, Kiwanis, and a charter member of Bremen Jaycees. He was a ham radio operator and photography enthusiast. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Bremen Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
