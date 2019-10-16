Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allie's Cafe
2323 E. Mishawaka Ave
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Brown


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Brown Obituary
James Arthur Brown

June 14, 1931 - Oct. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - James A. Brown, 88, of South Bend, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Hallie Marie (Bell) and Charles A. Brown. He graduated Washington Clay High School in 1948, where he was an All-City Basketball player. He was a proud Marine serving in the Korean conflict and earning the Korean Service, UN Service, and National Defense Service Medals.

Jim spent 20 years at Wheel Horse Tractor in South Bend where he was Purchasing Agent. He also owned and operated University Mayflower for 10 years. He ended his career as a Real Estate agent for Smith Zeisz. His passion in life was coaching youth baseball. A founding member of Southeast Little League, he spent the next 50 years coaching. He led or helped on teams from Southeast, Marian High School, Riley High School, and Coral Springs Little League in Florida. A stint coaching high school basketball in Cripple Creek Colorado with brother-In-law Richard Patterson was a highlight of these years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Rebecca. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Richard (Cork) Brown. He is survived by a son, Larry (Julie) of Nesbit, MS, a daughter, Brenda (Steve) Merk of Bremen IN; four grandchildren, Cassie (Kenny) Bernard of Mishawaka, Christina Merk (Jake Landrigan) of South Bend, Zachary (Jennifer) Brown of Portland, Oregon, and Sarah (Jason Williams) of Nesbit, MS; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob and Isabelle Rhodes, Trissa Gayheart, Hallie and Kenlie (Best Buddy) Cook, Harper and Auggie Williams, Cyrus and Edith Brown; two brothers, Milton of Kokomo, IN and Donald of South Bend, IN; and a sister, Donna of Delray Beach, FL. Jim shared a special bond in his later years with neighbors Jade, Bruce, Kathy, Richard, Donna, Sandy and lifelong friend, Jim Cline. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Heather, nurses Leslie and Deb, and shower aid Maudisha. Special thanks to daughter Brenda, brother Donald and all the additional family who provided care and comfort over the last four years. Friends and family can pay respects at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 19, from 2-4 pm at Allie's Cafe, 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. A private family committal service with Military Honors will take place at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. D, Mishawaka, IN, 46545; or s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Welsheimer Funeral Home
Download Now