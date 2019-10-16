|
James Arthur Brown
June 14, 1931 - Oct. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James A. Brown, 88, of South Bend, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Hallie Marie (Bell) and Charles A. Brown. He graduated Washington Clay High School in 1948, where he was an All-City Basketball player. He was a proud Marine serving in the Korean conflict and earning the Korean Service, UN Service, and National Defense Service Medals.
Jim spent 20 years at Wheel Horse Tractor in South Bend where he was Purchasing Agent. He also owned and operated University Mayflower for 10 years. He ended his career as a Real Estate agent for Smith Zeisz. His passion in life was coaching youth baseball. A founding member of Southeast Little League, he spent the next 50 years coaching. He led or helped on teams from Southeast, Marian High School, Riley High School, and Coral Springs Little League in Florida. A stint coaching high school basketball in Cripple Creek Colorado with brother-In-law Richard Patterson was a highlight of these years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Rebecca. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Richard (Cork) Brown. He is survived by a son, Larry (Julie) of Nesbit, MS, a daughter, Brenda (Steve) Merk of Bremen IN; four grandchildren, Cassie (Kenny) Bernard of Mishawaka, Christina Merk (Jake Landrigan) of South Bend, Zachary (Jennifer) Brown of Portland, Oregon, and Sarah (Jason Williams) of Nesbit, MS; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob and Isabelle Rhodes, Trissa Gayheart, Hallie and Kenlie (Best Buddy) Cook, Harper and Auggie Williams, Cyrus and Edith Brown; two brothers, Milton of Kokomo, IN and Donald of South Bend, IN; and a sister, Donna of Delray Beach, FL. Jim shared a special bond in his later years with neighbors Jade, Bruce, Kathy, Richard, Donna, Sandy and lifelong friend, Jim Cline. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Heather, nurses Leslie and Deb, and shower aid Maudisha. Special thanks to daughter Brenda, brother Donald and all the additional family who provided care and comfort over the last four years. Friends and family can pay respects at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 19, from 2-4 pm at Allie's Cafe, 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. A private family committal service with Military Honors will take place at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. D, Mishawaka, IN, 46545; or s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019