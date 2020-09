My sympathy to Jim’s wife and family. I grew up living by the Makowski’s. I sat outside on the steps many times with Jim’s sister Lenore talking and laughing. Pat and Toni joined us every now and then. Jim would walk outside to the garage and probably thought, those silly girls are talking about boys again. Jim was a goog guy and a nice neighbor growing up. Lots of nice memories". Rest In Peace Jim and blessings to his family. Connie Mike Michalski

Neighbor