James Bachteal
Aug. 11, 1961 - Oct. 12, 2020
STEVENSVILLE, MI - James A. “Jim” Bachteal, 59, of Stevensville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, October 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3 PM until 5 PM at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society in South Bend. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
.
Jim was born on August 11, 1961, to Arthur & Marilyn (Miller) Bachteal, in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Bridgman High School and continued his education at Grand Valley State University. For 28 years, Jim worked at Cook Nuclear Plant as a Radiation Protection Technician, retiring in 2018. In all aspects of his life, Jim was a provider for his family, friends and loved ones. He was proud to be a Harris softball coach for his daughter, and of his many flowers in his greenhouses, each bringing him great joy. Gardening, hunting and trapping were his passions, and reminiscing about sports glory days. Jim was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was an incredible man, father and brother who was always willing to lend an ear or helping hand. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. Jim is survived by his daughter, Olivia Bachteal of Philadelphia, PA; brothers, Jon (Lora) Bachteal of St. Joseph and Chuck Jaymes of Parkersburg, WV; niece, Hannah; nephews, Charles “Chaz” and Connor; and former wife, Angela Bachteal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marilyn.