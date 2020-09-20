1/1
James Beveridge "Bev" Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Beveridge “Bev” Cook

April 16, 1950 - Sept. 11, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Our much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend left us suddenly on September 11, 2020.

Bev and Carol, wife of 48 years, had two beautiful daughters, Carri (Chad) McCoige and Hollie (Donald) Farias. “Pa” had three grandsons, Colten, Jacob, and Jackson. They were his pride and joy. Bev is also survived by his brother, Leroy (Cathy) Cook; and his best friend of 65 years, Pat Carter.

Bev spent his working life as a controller in many plants, both in Canada and the U.S. He spent his retired life playing poker, collecting watches, cooking, and he became an avid online shopper!

A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held in Canada once travel restrictions have been lifted. Beveridge, you couldn't be more loved. We will miss your love and sense of humor. You will forever be in our hearts.

Memorial donations may be made, in Bev's name, to the Center for Hospice Care.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGann Hay, Granger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved