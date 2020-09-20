James Beveridge “Bev” Cook
April 16, 1950 - Sept. 11, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Our much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend left us suddenly on September 11, 2020.
Bev and Carol, wife of 48 years, had two beautiful daughters, Carri (Chad) McCoige and Hollie (Donald) Farias. “Pa” had three grandsons, Colten, Jacob, and Jackson. They were his pride and joy. Bev is also survived by his brother, Leroy (Cathy) Cook; and his best friend of 65 years, Pat Carter.
Bev spent his working life as a controller in many plants, both in Canada and the U.S. He spent his retired life playing poker, collecting watches, cooking, and he became an avid online shopper!
A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held in Canada once travel restrictions have been lifted. Beveridge, you couldn't be more loved. We will miss your love and sense of humor. You will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made, in Bev's name, to the Center for Hospice Care.
