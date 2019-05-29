Home

Willow Creek United Methodist
14010 Jefferson Blvd
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Willow Creek United Methodist Church
14010 E. Jefferson Rd
Mishawsaka, IN

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Willow Creek United Methodist Church
14010 E. Jefferson Rd
Mishawsaka, IN

James "Danny" Bradley


1967 - 2019
James "Danny" Bradley Obituary
James “Danny”

Bradley

Dec. 8, 1967 - April 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - A wonderful man passed from this life to his next adventure in heaven at the age of 51 on April 20. He was born in Mishawaka to Dorothy “Colleen” and Jimmy Bradley.

Dan graduated from Mishawaka High School and recieved his degree from St. Pettersburg Junior College in Florida. In Florida, Dan found the love of his life and married Nichole “Nicki” Marshall in July of 1996. They had three children, Derek, Mackenzie, and Noah.

Dan is survived by his wife, children, mom, brother Todd (Julie) Bradley of Mishawaka; his stepsisters, Carrie (Troy) Parmelee of New Carlisle and Kym (Shannon) Kolat of Bremen as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dan worked for Buffalo Construction in the management of remodeling and construction of restuarants throughout the U.S.

He fought a long hard battle with cancer but went home to be with the Lord.

A celebration of his life is going to take place on June 1 at Willow Creek United Methodist Church, 14010 E. Jefferson Rd., Mishawsaka. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and the services will be at 2 p.m.
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019
