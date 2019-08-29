|
James Brown
Dec. 29, 1943 - Aug. 25, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Jim passed away at the age of 75 in his home early Sunday morning. He was born at home on White Street in Osceola to Harold “Buck” and Edna (Hamman) Brown who preceded him in death.
He is survived by “my lovely wife,” Donna (Snow) Brown. They were married on June 12, 1965 in Elkhart, IN. Also surviving is a daughter, Jody (Cary) Young; and 2 granddaughters, Gwen and Faye Young whom he adored, and who were the center of his world. He was also preceded in death by his son, Don Brown and 6 brothers.
He is also survived by his 3 sisters and 2 sisters- and brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who will forever remember his gentle spirit, the love he showed them, and their special memories with him. He especially enjoyed his early morning coffee and outdoor adventures with his “little buddy,” E.J.
There will be no services as per Jim's request. Rest in peace Babe until we meet again. We miss you already and forever Poppy, Uncle and PaPa.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019