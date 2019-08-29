Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brown


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Brown Obituary
James Brown

Dec. 29, 1943 - Aug. 25, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Jim passed away at the age of 75 in his home early Sunday morning. He was born at home on White Street in Osceola to Harold “Buck” and Edna (Hamman) Brown who preceded him in death.

He is survived by “my lovely wife,” Donna (Snow) Brown. They were married on June 12, 1965 in Elkhart, IN. Also surviving is a daughter, Jody (Cary) Young; and 2 granddaughters, Gwen and Faye Young whom he adored, and who were the center of his world. He was also preceded in death by his son, Don Brown and 6 brothers.

He is also survived by his 3 sisters and 2 sisters- and brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who will forever remember his gentle spirit, the love he showed them, and their special memories with him. He especially enjoyed his early morning coffee and outdoor adventures with his “little buddy,” E.J.

There will be no services as per Jim's request. Rest in peace Babe until we meet again. We miss you already and forever Poppy, Uncle and PaPa.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now