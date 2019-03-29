James Bruce



Groendyke



May 14, 1948 - March 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - James “Jim” B. Groendyke, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Carmel, Indiana from a pulmonary embolism. He was born on May 14, 1948 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to James and Wilda (Melvin) Groendyke who preceded him in death. On April 6, 1985, he married Joanne L Veselak at Albright United Methodist Church. She survives with two children, Amanda (Mitchell) Moseng of Cincinnati, OH and Brian Groendyke of Boston, MA. Also surviving is his new granddaughter, Mina Grace Moseng; and his sisters, Dena Young, Nora Lee Freitag, and Lynn (Doug) Pelton. His sister-in-law, Suzanne Veselak also survives along with several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.



Jim retired from the New Prairie School System in 2016 after serving the community as a High School Librarian. Jim was a man of great faith and integrity. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was highly dedicated and committed to those he loved and all that he did. Jim had a wide sphere of influence and impacted many lives, more that he ever realized. He was a friend, mentor, and coach to many people through church, New Prairie High School, and the community. He was loved and respected by many people. Jim served the Lord in many ways at church, including teaching Sunday school, leading Bible studies, serving on church committees, and singing in the choir. Jim loved his New Prairie family and led many student groups and activities, including Spell Bowl, Cocoa Cafe, OM/DI, and Cougar Outreach. Some of Jim's favorite hobbies were reading, home improvement projects, and baking pies. He made the best pie in Michiana! Jim was also an avid IU fan.



Starting in the fall of 2018, Jim battled glioblastoma with grace and courage. He maintained a positive, upbeat attitude and embraced the motto “Don't wallow in the bad, embrace the good.” Although his passing leaves us brokenhearted and with a huge hole, we all treasure and cherish the fond memories we have of him. We are thankful that Jim will spend eternity in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and find hope and peace in this truth.



Funeral Services for Jim will take place at Albright UMC in Mishawaka on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation starting at 10:00am. Friends will be received from 2:00pm until 7:00pm on Sunday at Bubb Funeral Chapel, Mishawaka. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions given to Albright UMC or to the . Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary