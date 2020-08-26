James Burch
Jan. 8, 1937 - Aug. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Dallas Burch, 83, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Trailpoint Village in South Bend.
James was born January 8, 1937 in Bloomington, IN to the late Dallas and Pauline (Stefanski) Burch. James was also preceded in death by his son, David P. Burch; sister, Barbara Dieg; and brother, Thomas Burch.
On June 7, 1959 in Oakland City, IN James married Patricia (Osterhues). She survives along with their children, Elizabeth (Edwin) Fisette of Elmhurst, IL, Theresa (Ray) Galaviz of Nampa, ID, Richard Burch of Meridian, ID, and Christina (Dan Muterspaugh) Burch of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Julianne Fisette, Christopher Fisette, Nicholas Fisette, Alexander Fisette, Jessica Seltenright, Samuel Burch, and Emma Sue Burch; great-grandchildren, Lena Seltenright, Emily Fisette, Thomas Fisette, and Ophelia Fisette; and a brother, Joseph Burch of Evansville, IN.
James graduated from Oakland City High School in 1955 and then was valedictorian at Purdue when he graduated in 1959. He worked as an aeronautical engineer/senior computer system analyst for Bendix/Bosch for 52 and 1/2 years before retiring at the age of 75.
Visitation will be from 5-8PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM Friday, August 28, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613.
Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613 or to the donor's choice.
