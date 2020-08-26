1/1
James Burch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Burch

Jan. 8, 1937 - Aug. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James Dallas Burch, 83, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Trailpoint Village in South Bend.

James was born January 8, 1937 in Bloomington, IN to the late Dallas and Pauline (Stefanski) Burch. James was also preceded in death by his son, David P. Burch; sister, Barbara Dieg; and brother, Thomas Burch.

On June 7, 1959 in Oakland City, IN James married Patricia (Osterhues). She survives along with their children, Elizabeth (Edwin) Fisette of Elmhurst, IL, Theresa (Ray) Galaviz of Nampa, ID, Richard Burch of Meridian, ID, and Christina (Dan Muterspaugh) Burch of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Julianne Fisette, Christopher Fisette, Nicholas Fisette, Alexander Fisette, Jessica Seltenright, Samuel Burch, and Emma Sue Burch; great-grandchildren, Lena Seltenright, Emily Fisette, Thomas Fisette, and Ophelia Fisette; and a brother, Joseph Burch of Evansville, IN.

James graduated from Oakland City High School in 1955 and then was valedictorian at Purdue when he graduated in 1959. He worked as an aeronautical engineer/senior computer system analyst for Bendix/Bosch for 52 and 1/2 years before retiring at the age of 75.

Visitation will be from 5-8PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM Friday, August 28, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613.

Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613 or to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the Burch family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Rosary
07:30 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved