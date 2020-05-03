James C. Mould
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Mould

June 25, 1932 - April 29, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - James C. Mould, 87, of Mishawaka passed away at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. James was born on June 25, 1932 in Niles, MI to Cyril and Ruth M. (Jones) Mould. He married Elizabeth A. Kline at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in South Bend on July 10, 1992. Elizabeth survives along with two sons, Richard (Mary) Mould of Athens, AL and Jon (Mary) Mould of Ashland, OH; a daughter, Victoria Kinney of South Bend; a stepson, Duane (Anne) Kline of New Liberty, KY; a stepdaughter, Mary (Joe) Testa of Orlando, FL; a sister, Judith Toles of Plymouth, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

James graduated from Adams High School in 1950 and then later from the ACME School of Die Design Engineering. He retired from Bayer Corporation (formerly Miles Laboratories) in 1995 after over 20 years of service working as a mechanical designer. James served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and he was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in South Bend, a member of the American Legion Post 161, and a member of the Abraham Lincoln Society in Springfield, IL.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved