James C. Mould



June 25, 1932 - April 29, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - James C. Mould, 87, of Mishawaka passed away at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. James was born on June 25, 1932 in Niles, MI to Cyril and Ruth M. (Jones) Mould. He married Elizabeth A. Kline at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in South Bend on July 10, 1992. Elizabeth survives along with two sons, Richard (Mary) Mould of Athens, AL and Jon (Mary) Mould of Ashland, OH; a daughter, Victoria Kinney of South Bend; a stepson, Duane (Anne) Kline of New Liberty, KY; a stepdaughter, Mary (Joe) Testa of Orlando, FL; a sister, Judith Toles of Plymouth, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



James graduated from Adams High School in 1950 and then later from the ACME School of Die Design Engineering. He retired from Bayer Corporation (formerly Miles Laboratories) in 1995 after over 20 years of service working as a mechanical designer. James served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and he was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in South Bend, a member of the American Legion Post 161, and a member of the Abraham Lincoln Society in Springfield, IL.



Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is handling arrangements.





