James C. Parker
Aug. 25, 1935 - Dec. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - James C. Parker, 84 years old, peacefully passed away at 9:47 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home with his wife and family by his side. Jim was born on August 25, 1935 in Hatfield, IN to the late Courtland James and Margaret (Abshire) Parker. He was raised on a farm by his doting parents and it is there that he learned the value of hard work and family.
Upon graduating from high school, Jim moved to northern Indiana where he met and fell in love with Suzanne Masterson of Plymouth, IN. They married in 1955 and remained devoted to each other for the next 64 years. Together, they raised their five children on the south side of South Bend. Jim worked almost his entire adult life as sales manager and vice-president of J.E. Walz Furniture. He was a superb salesman and enjoyed the interaction with the customers and also his co-workers. Jim and Sue owned numerous rental houses that they worked together to manage, in addition to doing most of the upkeep themselves.
Jim was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In the summer, Jim would grill outside for the family and Sue would take care of the rest of the dinner. He enjoyed relaxing to the music of Johnny Cash and Herb Alpert.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sue and their five children: James “J.P.” (Dorie) Parker of Mishawaka, Thomas (Kay) Parker of South Bend, Timothy (Penny) Parker of Osceola, Pamela (Jerry) Newman of Niles, MI, and Patricia (Scott) Lytle of Osceola, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hatfield United Methodist Church, Hatfield, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-8:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, December 10, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend and Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, IN are assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of James C. Parker may be donated to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Unit D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Parker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019