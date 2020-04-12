Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for James Craft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Craft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Craft Obituary
James “Jimmy” Craft

Aug. 24, 1942 - April 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James (Jimmy) Mitchell Craft, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully at Center for Hospice in South Bend on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born August 24, 1942 to the late John and Ruby (Lawson) Craft, Jimmy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Sharon (O'Banion) Craft, and two brothers, John (Sunny) Craft and Robert (Bobby) Craft.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Jason (Jennie) Craft and Wilma (Munchie) Trent; his sisters, Margaret (Ronnie) Wilson and Mary (Russell) Rozen; his grandchildren, Alexus Craft, Kaleb Craft, Frankie Trent, Jonathan Trent, and Casandra Trent; his favorite niece, Talon (Shawn) Rozen, as well as his many great-grandchildren.

Jimmy had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the sun rise as he sipped his coffee. He may now be in the arms of the angels, but he and Sharon are up in heaven dancing the night away.

Jimmy is being cremated and there will be no services held. His family will scatter his remains across the country in all of his favorite places. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -