|
|
James “Jimmy” Craft
Aug. 24, 1942 - April 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James (Jimmy) Mitchell Craft, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully at Center for Hospice in South Bend on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born August 24, 1942 to the late John and Ruby (Lawson) Craft, Jimmy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Sharon (O'Banion) Craft, and two brothers, John (Sunny) Craft and Robert (Bobby) Craft.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Jason (Jennie) Craft and Wilma (Munchie) Trent; his sisters, Margaret (Ronnie) Wilson and Mary (Russell) Rozen; his grandchildren, Alexus Craft, Kaleb Craft, Frankie Trent, Jonathan Trent, and Casandra Trent; his favorite niece, Talon (Shawn) Rozen, as well as his many great-grandchildren.
Jimmy had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the sun rise as he sipped his coffee. He may now be in the arms of the angels, but he and Sharon are up in heaven dancing the night away.
Jimmy is being cremated and there will be no services held. His family will scatter his remains across the country in all of his favorite places. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020