James D. Flatoff
Nov. 10, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
James D. Flatoff, 79, of South Bend, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 18 following a sudden illness.
James was born on November 10, 1941 in South Bend to the late John and Frances (Chamberlain) Flatoff.
On June 28, 1963, James married Darlene J. Chamberlain in South Bend. Darlene survives along with their daughters, Tammy K. Flatoff and Jenny M. Womack both of South Bend; grandchildren, Zachary D. and Brittany Womack; and great-granddaughter, Salara K. Picking. James is also survived by his sisters, Harriet Austin of Chipley, FL, Dorothy Tison of Marietta, GA, JoAnn Napieralski and Lucy DeGuch both of South Bend; and his brother, Lewis (Diane) Flattoff of New Carlisle. Preceding James in death were his parents; sisters, Elizabeth Megyess and Lorraine Rottzen; and brothers, Raymond and Robert Flatoff.
James retired from Merrifield Products in South Bend as a tool designer.
He enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, auctions, collecting antiques, repairing things, camping, and being with his family and friends. He was a member of ZB Falcons Nest #80.
Memorial contributions may be made in James's name to: Riley's Children Hospital, 702 Barnhill Drive, Room 5900, Indianapolis, IN 46202-2189; or Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required at the church and funeral home and social distancing will be required at both locations.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Ardmore Brethren Church, 23370 Ardmore Trail, South Bend, IN 46619, with Rev. Stan Hullah officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the church. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend.
