James D. Nick
June 14, 1943 - Jan. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James D. Nick, 76, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020 at his residence at Shellbark Assisted Living in South Bend, IN. He was born on June 14, 1943 in Evansville, IN, to Bryan and Sherry (Wyatt) Nick, both of whom preceded him in death.
James is survived by his three daughters, Laurie (Greg) Mills of Granger, IN, Carol Braunsdorf of Mishawaka, IN, and Barbara Nick of South Bend; five grandchildren, Sarah Borchert, Nicholas (Abby) Mills, Ryan Borchert, Katherine Mills, and Brooke Braunsdorf; sister, Mary (Tim) Rice of Arkansas; brother, Sherman Nick of Arkansas; and former wife, Elizabeth Ann Fisher. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chester Coward.
James owned Jim's Repair Service, a furniture repair company, and later was employed by Big C Lumber, from which he retired in 2012. James graduated from Bradford High School in Bradford, AR, and then later from Ivy Tech with an associate's degree in business. He served in the United States Army National Guard for nine years.
A Memorial gathering in remembrance of James will be held from 5:00-8:00pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Shellbark Assisted Living, 52444 Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020