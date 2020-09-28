James D. Riley



April 28, 1963 - Sept. 21, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - James Duane Riley passed September 21 in Wichita, KS after a battle with cancer at the age of 57. James was born in South Bend, Indiana to Mary Louise and James Riley.



James is survived by his two daughters, Ashea Riley and Adrianne Riley; one brother, Darrin Deon; his aunt, Barbara Dorsey; his cousin, Michelle Dorsey; his former wife, Valerie Riley, and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



MSgt (Ret.) James D. Riley retired from the United States Air Force as a First Sergeant and served with honors. His highest military achievements were the Meritorious Service Medal with four bronze oak leaf clusters. James also served in the Honor Guard for eight years and is a Veteran of four military campaigns: Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.



James dedicated his heart and soul to the military mission and thousands of active duty airmen and their families. James was an inspiration to all, and worked very hard throughout his life; he would always say “Business is business”; no matter what, you have to do your job; and he stressed his beliefs with everyone around him. James worked for the Sedgwick County for more than ten years, and last served as Intensive Services Coordinator, providing services, training, and assistance to Veterans. James was also active in his community through various outreach programs targeted at the youth and Veterans. James served as the chairman of the board for a local Veterans non-profit organization.



James will continue to serve, honor, duty, country because he knows that his work will not end with him gone; others will lead military Veterans, and always remember that it is not about you, it is about continuing to honor, duty, country by helping those who need you.



Full Military services will be held later, and his remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.





