James Delbert
“Jimmy” Pawlak
July 23, 1944 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
James Delbert “Jimmy” Pawlak, 76, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Jimmy was born July 23, 1944 in South Bend to the late Stephen and Mary (Zarobinski) Pawlak. Also preceding him in death are his brother, Ron Pawlak and his sister, Darlene Ewald.
Left to cherish the memory of Jim are his loving wife, Jennifer (Jackson) Pawlak; his daughters, Nicole (Ron) Yossifon and Heather (Travis) Parmelee; stepdaughter, Katie (Lewis) Wade; grandchildren, Ari Yossifon, Layla Yossifon, and Carter Bobson; and step-grandchildren, Ezra Brewer, Lydia Wade, and Isaac Wade.
Jimmy honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked for UPS for 27 years. Jim was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church, and a member of the VFW 284. He loved Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears, and the White Sox. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, traveling to Florida, and was a very avid Studebaker and car enthusiast. Most of all he loved spending time with his entire family, including children and grandchildren. He loved family gatherings, especially Christmas Eve.
Visitation for Jimmy will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.