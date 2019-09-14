|
|
James E. Carson
Jan. 10, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James E. Carson, 73, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, in his home after an extended illness, with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born on January 10, 1946, in LaPorte, IN to the late Earl O. and Mildred I. (Price) Carson, who preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his sister, Karen E. Carson, brother, Kenneth E. (Eunice) Carson of South Bend, niece, Jennifer (Patrick) Diller of Cascade, Iowa, nephew, Ben Carson of South Bend, and great-niece and nephew, Becca and Austin Diller of Cascade, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ellen Kitterman and JoRetta Maibauer.
He was a lifetime resident of the area, graduating from Greene Twp. High School in 1964 and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. After his military service, Jim was a mechanic for the John Deere Corporation.
He was an avid antique tool collector and a member of the Midwest Tool Collector Association (MWTCA) and Center for History.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Center for History, 808 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or First Brethren Church, 4909 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 16 at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery with Military Honors.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Carson family.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019