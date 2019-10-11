Home

Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
574 862 4506
James Flickinger
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
James E. Flickinger Obituary
James E. Flickinger

May 11, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2019

WAKARUSA, IN - James E. Flickinger, age 74, of Wakarusa, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence, of natural causes. He was born May 11, 1945 in Wakarusa to Lloyd and Verla (Schieber) Flickinger. He graduated from Madison Township High School in 1964. James served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Wakarusa American Legion Post 307. He was an active leader in 4-H and FFA projects. He retired from Michiana Mattress Company and was a retired farmer. James enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his 8 grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his lawn and garden, going to livestock shows, being involved in the 4-H Dairy at St. Joe County Fair, storytelling, and watching people.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Mark) Martin of Elkhart and Tim Flickinger (Justin Williams) of Kewanna; 2 stepchildren, Shelly (Brian) Cotter of Mishawaka and Chris (Jodie) Page of Memphis, TN; and sister, Beverly Salazar of Elkhart. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Pratt; and brothers, Larry D. and Dennis L. Flickinger.

Family and friends may call from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 followed by a 4 p.m. Funeral service all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Burial will be in Olive West Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Knee Deep 4-H Club.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
