James E. Maxwell



April 29, 1970 - April 24, 2019



PERU, INDIANA - James E. Maxwell, born to James W. Maxwell (deceased) and Freda M. Maxwell on April 29, 1970 passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:20 AM.



James loved spending time with his grandchildren, going to rock concerts, and watching Notre Dame football. He was always there to help a friend - especially with car engine issues.



He is survived by his girlfriend of 13 years, Stacey Shafer; his mother, Freda; his brother, Timothy Maxwell (Nappanee); and his sister, Kimberly Maxwell (Peru). He is also survived by three children: Alec Maxwell, Kaleb Maxwell, and Tristin Maxwell; and three stepchildren: Kody Oliver, Kaitlyn Oliver, and Kurt Oliver. James had six grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services will be at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4pm - 6pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with Funeral Service to follow at 6pm, officiated by Pastor John P. DiMarzio Sr.



Memorial donations may be made to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary