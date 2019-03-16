James E. McCool, Jr.



May 23, 1940 - March 13, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - James E. McCool, Jr., 78, of North Liberty, passed away in his residence, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Jim was born on May 23, 1940, in Mishawaka, IN to the late James E. McCool, Sr. and Lilly (Upson) McCool.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Jamie L. (Michael) McCool of Chicago, IL; his son, James E. (Dawn) McCool, III of North Liberty; as well as his grandchildren, Allen Michael (Anna), Cassandra (Darrius), and Kelly (Jacksyn) McCool. Also surviving is his brother, Harry D. McCool of Mishawaka, IN



He was an elevator constructor, and a member of IUEC Local Union 44. Jim was a member of the American Legion, having served during the Vietnam Era.



Jim was an outdoorsman who enjoyed splitting wood, hunting, and fishing, crossword puzzles, country music, and he was a Civil War artifacts collector.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Hospice of Marshall County, 112 South Center Street, Suite C, Plymouth, IN 46563.



There will be no services or visitation, per Jim's wishes; cremation has taken place.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends it deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Mc Cool family.



Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary