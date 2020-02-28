|
James E. Whitmer
Jan. 1, 1934 - Feb. 25, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - James E. Whitmer, 86, of North Liberty passed away in his home with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, February 25th, following an extended illness.
Jim was born on January 1, 1934 in North Liberty to the late Matthew Inman and Dora E. (Naragon) Whitmer.
On April 5, 1953 Jim married Theresa H. Golubski, his loving wife of sixty-seven years of marriage. Theresa survives along with their daughter, Jill A. (Bob) Shay of Cassopolis, MI, three sons: William (Pam) Whitmer of North Liberty, Philip (Christa) Whitmer of Rochester, IN and Tim (Julie) Whitmer of North Liberty. Jim is survived by his loving grandchildren, whom he loved and cherished: Jason, Kyle, Vanessa, Nathan, Shane, Korey, Misty, Angel, Kacey, Elliott, Roxanne, Zeta and Violet and twenty-one loving great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Evelyn Gardner of Tyner, IN, Linda Borton of South Bend and brother, Gene Whitmer of Fulton, N.Y. also special friends, Dwayne and Cindy Hershberger. Preceding Jim in death son, Thomas I. Whitmer on November 27, 2013 and two sisters: Bonnie Hendricks and Susan Boswell and four brothers: Charles, Rollo, Bert and Jerry Whitmer.
Jim farmed his whole life, mostly dairy and beef cows, along with planting corn, hay and beans in the Greene Twp area. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, Notre Dame basketball and being with his loving grandchildren.
He was a charter member of the Greene Twp. Lions Club.
Jim will be dearly missed by his loving family and numerous friends he made during his life journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made in Jim's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46645 or The Greene Twp. Lions Club, 61271 Poppy Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 28th, 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Wyatt Smith, officiating. Burial will be at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, following the service.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangement, services and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Whitmer family.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020