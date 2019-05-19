James Edward Ewing



June 13, 1927 - May 9, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - James Edward Ewing, 91 years old, of Elkhart, Indiana (and formerly Edwardsburg, Michigan) died May 9, 2019 at The Pines @ Utica in Utica, New York with his family by his side. He was born June 13, 1927 in Imperial, Pennsylvania to Charlene Roadman and Edward M. Ewing, but lived the majority of his life in Edwardsburg, Michigan and Elkhart, Indiana.



He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as an Army Medic and Ambulance Driver. James worked for many years until retirement as a Sheet Metal Journeyman for J.C. Lauber until the late 1970's, then for the Bendix Corporation both in South Bend, Indiana. At Bendix, he initially worked in both Brake & Steering and the Aircraft Division. He ultimately retired from Allied Signal, also in South Bend, where he worked in their Missile Division. He was the Building Inspector for the Village of Edwardsburg in the 1970's, a member of the Moose Lodge in Elkhart, and was both a Deacon and an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsburg. Lifelong hobbies included farming, auto repair, construction, and fixing just about anything.



He was predeceased by Anne S. Ewing, his wife of 20 years, who died in 1977; his second wife, Mary I. Bontrager, who died in 2003; his younger brother, Donald L. Ewing, who died in 2002; his parents, Edward M. Ewing and Charlene Roadman, who died in 1977 and 1952 respectively; and his stepmother, F. Josephine Ewing, who died in 1983. Survivors include 2 children, Linda (Timothy) Potts of New Hartford, New York and Kevin Ewing of Elkhart, Indiana; 3 grandchildren, Emmett Potts of Washington, D.C., Ian Potts of New Hartford, New York, and Tyler (Sarah) Ewing of Granger, Indiana; and one great-grandchild, Natalie.



Friends may call on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg, Michigan. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the Mayhew Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Scheel, pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, Edwardsburg. Burial will be in the Edwardsburg Cemetery.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019