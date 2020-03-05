|
|
James Edward
Lipetska
March 14, 1942 - Jan. 18, 2020
SPRING, TX - James Edward Lipetska (Poppy) died on Jan. 18, 2020 in Spring, TX. He was born on March 14, 1942 in South Bend to Dr. Edward and Lillian (Singler) Lipetska. To the surprise of his parents, his twin sister Jeanine was born 20 minutes later.
Jim graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960 and from the University of Dayton in 1964 with a degree in accounting. His first employment was with Clark Equipment in Buchanan before enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserves. He then joined the accounting firm of Price Waterhouse and was transferred to the Houston office. He eventually began his own tax and accounting service in the area. He was known as the “Country Tax Man” in the Houston area.
Jim enjoyed all sports but golf in particular. He began playing at the age of 7 at Studebaker Golf Course. While playing for the University of Dayton, he won the Ohio State Intercollegiate Golf tournament in 1964, beating the record set by Jack Nicklaus.
Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda; his sons, Matthew of Houston and Jason and his wife Daun of Lubbock, TX; daughter, April and her husband Elliot “Trip” Green of Houston; eight grandchildren, Paige, Madeline, Grace, Parker, Luke, Emma, Hadley, and Sutton; five sisters, Mary Ellen Madden of San Jose, CA, Suzy Cierzniak (husband Jim) of Mishawaka, Rose Marie Grontkowski of Mishawaka, twin sister Jeanine Wideman (husband Dave) of South Bend, and Charlene Wilcox of San Diego, CA, along with many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Gwen Lipetska.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at St. Matthew's Cathedral, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020