James Edward Segers
April 25, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2020
NILES, MI - James Edward Segers, 73, of Niles, MI, passed Sunday in his home. Survivors include wife, Connie (Fausak), 2 daughters, Tarae & Rachel; 2 sons, Jeremy & Bryan; 2 grandchildren, Madison & Evelyn; 3 sisters, Mary Klavinski, Trish Lilly, & Caroline Potter; & a brother, Crawford Segers. He was preceded in death by son, Troy & 5 siblings. James was a U.S. Army Veteran. A Memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday at Portage Prairie Church, Niles, MI, with visitation at 9:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Consoldences at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020