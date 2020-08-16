1/1
James Elmer Schurr
1959 - 2020
James Elmer Schurr

May 23, 1959 - July 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Mr. James Elmer Schurr, born on May 23, 1959 in South Bend, IN to Joellen (Metzler) and Richard Schurr of South Bend, IN, passed away at age 61 of natural causes on July 2, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He obtained Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Social Work from Ball State University and graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, IN. He worked at the Madison Center in South Bend, IN before moving to Chicago, IL. He leaves behind his mother, Joellen Schurr, of Ellisville, MO, his brother, Mark Schurr (Jessica Marks) of South Bend, IN, his brother, Steven Schurr of Chicago, IL, sister, Lisa Schurr (David) Rosenstock of Chesterfield, IL, two nephews, and two nieces. His big heart would want to be remembered with his trumpet and his music. Services will be private. If you wish to honor Jim you may donate to Hungry for Music at https://hungryformusic.org/support-us/donate/ or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
