James F. Burger

Nov. 10, 1953 - March 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James F. Burger, 66, passed away at home with his family by his side after a hard battle with cancer, which he fought like a boss ‘til the end, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Jim was born November 10, 1953 in Mishawaka to the late Richard and Letha (Kirkley) Burger. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Burger; sister, Marilyn Burger; and brother-in-law, Robert Bevilhymer. Those left to cherish the memory of Jim include his children, Olivia (Mike) Wojtas, Jamie (Kari) Burger, and Casey (Sara) Burger; fiancé, Angela Heyne; sisters, Norma Bevilhymer, Priscilla Mudrovich, Kathy (Richard) Wise, and Karen (Ken Again) Sikorski; stepchildren, Hunter Heyne and Jessica (Mark) Lawson; his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, employees, and friends. Jim was well known to all. He was a member of the Lakeville Masonic Lodge #353. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, dancing, and auctions; he was a huge collector of things. Jim was an avid hard-working man. He loved flea markets and trips to Florida, especially to go to Plant City. He never passed up a good deal. Jim was the proud founder and owner of Trucks R Us Inc., Lake Effect Snow Removal, the Boss's Place, and Out on A Limo. Most of all Jim loved his family and friends. He was a caring man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Jim was also a big jokester and the life of the party.

Per Jim's wishes, we will be celebrating Jim's life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Crumstown Conservation Club, 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty, IN 46554. Festivities to begin at 5:00 pm. Food, music, and camping available.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
