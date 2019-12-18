|
James F. DeClark
July 21, 1946 - Dec. 15, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - James F. DeClark, 73, of Harrison Road, Osceola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 21, 1946 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to George and Marjorie (Christman) DeClark both of whom preceded him in death. On January 11, 1963, he married the former Connie Jennings in St. Joseph County, Indiana. She survives with two daughters, Debbie (Tab) Casper and Vickie (Brent) Kintner, both of Osceola. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Nick (Jessica) Casper, Nicole (Joe) Mannor, and Natosha Overholt; six great-grandchildren, Magnolia Mannor, James Mannor, Max Casper, Alexia Cook, Alaina Cook, and Amelia Sue Casper; and one brother, Thomas (Joan) DeClark. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Mannor. James was the former owner of Dari-Q Drive In on 12th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019