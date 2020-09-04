James Fleming
July 23, 1943 - Sept. 2, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James A. “Jim” Fleming, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his residence.
Jim was born on July 23, 1943 in Mishawaka to Albert John “Joe” Fleming and Rosa Violet Annie (Ransley) Fleming. He was preceded in death by his parents.
On May 22, 2010 he married Brenda (MacLean) Fleming. Surviving are his wife; sons, David Fleming, Charles Fleming, and Ronald (Julie) Fleming; three grandchildren, Collin, Alex, and Christian; brothers, Robert (Shirley) Fleming, Earl John (Audry) Fleming, and Thomas (Margie) Fleming; and former spouse, Meg (Gilbert) Fleming.
Jim retired after 40+ years from Elkhart Supply Corporation or ESCO. Jim enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, and ballroom dancing. He was a 32nd degree member of Masonic Lodge of South Bend, IN.
Private services for the family will be held on Friday, September 3, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka with Pastor Grant Merrell officiating. Cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Audubon Society of St. Joseph County at 59395 Clover Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
