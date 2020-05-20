James FrankStrozewskiJuly 26, 1943 - May 16, 2020NOBLESVILLE, IN - James Frank Strozewski, 76, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on July 26, 1943 to Frank and Genevieve (Szuba) Strozewski in South Bend, Indiana.James proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Casimir Parish in South Bend and worked for the IBEW as an electrician. A real people person, James enjoyed visiting and socializing. He also liked fishing and relaxing. Most of all, James loved his family and his grandchildren.He is survived by his son, Jeffery Strozewski; daughter, Jennifer Roth; brother, Dick (Rita) Strozewski; sisters, Julie (George) Pooler and Pat Strozewski; and grandchildren, Cody Roth, Brianna Roth, Jacalynn Strozewski, and Lauran Strozewski.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Strozewski.No services are scheduled. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with James' care.Condolences: www.