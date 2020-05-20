James Frank Strozewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Frank

Strozewski

July 26, 1943 - May 16, 2020

NOBLESVILLE, IN - James Frank Strozewski, 76, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on July 26, 1943 to Frank and Genevieve (Szuba) Strozewski in South Bend, Indiana.

James proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Casimir Parish in South Bend and worked for the IBEW as an electrician. A real people person, James enjoyed visiting and socializing. He also liked fishing and relaxing. Most of all, James loved his family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Jeffery Strozewski; daughter, Jennifer Roth; brother, Dick (Rita) Strozewski; sisters, Julie (George) Pooler and Pat Strozewski; and grandchildren, Cody Roth, Brianna Roth, Jacalynn Strozewski, and Lauran Strozewski.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Strozewski.

No services are scheduled. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with James' care.

Condolences: www.

randallroberts.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved