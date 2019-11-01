|
James Frederick “Jim” Benedix
April 8, 1951 - Oct. 30, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - James Frederick “Jim” Benedix, 68, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe, Dowagiac, MI, with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00A.M until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Dowagiac Masonic Lodge, checks payable to Peninsular Lodge #10. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com. Jim was an organ donor through the Gift of Life, and he would have been honored to know that he will have helped the lives of 100 people.
Jim was born April 8, 1951, in Benton Harbor, to Carl H. and Margaret (Seils) Benedix. Jim graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1969. He then went on to attend Lake Superior State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Biology in 1972. On October 12, 1990, he married the love of his life, Karen Nelson. Jim was an active member at the First United Methodist Church serving on the Board. He was on the Board of the Dowagiac Dogwood Fine Arts Festival, and served as President for several years. Jim also served on the Russom Park Board as President for two years for the City of Dowagiac.
Jim was proud to be a free and accepted Mason and served 8 years as Worshipful Master of Peninsular Lodge #10. He served five years as Secretary to the Lodge. He was District representative of the Board of General Purposes and served on the Mason of the year Committee of the Grand Lodge of Michigan. Jim was a member of the Masonic Scottish Rite. He was Dad Advisor for DeMolay (boys aged 13-21) for many years and helped guide many young men into adulthood. He served as District Governor for DeMolay for several years. Jim also served 20 years as the Memorial Day Parade Charmian and led the committee to bring the Viet Nam Memorial Wall to Dowagiac.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Karen; siblings, Debra (Allan) Puplis of Kalamazoo and Gary Benedix of South Bend; stepchildren, Kristina Nelson of Edwardsburg and Paul (Katrina) Nelson of Coloma; step-grandchildren, Johnathon (Kimmie) Adams and Dylan and Myrissa Nelson of Coloma; step-great-grandson, Emrys Adams of Coloma; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte Potter.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019