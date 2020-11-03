James G. Hoyt
March 22, 1947 - Oct. 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James G. Hoyt, 73, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd St., Buchanan, MI with Pastor Nathan Babcock officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 pm also at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. James loved flowers, and the family will be accepting flowers in his memory for his celebration. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.clarkch.com
. Arrangments have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac, MI. James was born on March 22, 1947, to Chet and Jane (Gleason) Hoyt in Dowagiac, MI. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1965. After graduation, James was drafted into the United States Army serving stateside in Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL during the Vietnam War. James worked with the first computer-operated missile system while serving. On June 12, 1971, he married the former Joyce Weld in Dowagiac. Professionally, James worked as a draftsman at Tyler Refrigeration for several years before joining Clark Equipment Company. After Clark Equipment left the area, he joined Bendix in 1984, later becoming Allied Signal and now Bosch. James worked there for over 20 years, retiring in December of 2008. He continued his education through his working life, attending classes at LMC and SWMC for Data Processing and eventually earning his Bachelors of Applied Sciences from Sienna Heights. James was a selfless man, always willing to give to someone in need, whether it be financially or physically and he actively participated in fundraisers. He loved handing out candy to all the kids at Halloween, of course giving more to the smaller children. James always found a way to bring humor to any situation, accompanied by a distinct, joyful laugh. He was very much a handyman, whether it be household items such as a leaky kitchen faucet, remodeling a bathroom, installing kitchen cabinets and appliances, installing a wood stove, creating his “mancave” or helping mold his children's first houses into homes. James was also famous for his “BIG” chocolate chip and sugar cookies, 15-bean soup, potato soup, homemade bread, and fresh-pressed apple cider. He would bring packages of cookies to give to the nurses at all of his appointments. James had a passion for steam engine trains and enjoyed his yearly trips to the Laporte County Historical Society Steam Museum with family. He also loved flowers, a hobby that started at an early age from growing up in his parents' floral shop and greenhouse in Dowagiac, Chet Hoyt Florist. James had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his flowers and landscaping. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. James is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Joyce Hoyt; children, Heather Hoyt and Tom (Rebecka) Hoyt; granddaughter, Julie Hoyt; sister, Dorothy Roth; three nieces and many cousins, friends, and the best neighbors they could ask for. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Jane Hoyt.