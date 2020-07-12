James G. Peterson
May 27, 1940 - July 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” G. Peterson passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. The devoted husband of 54 years to his wife Kathy, Jim was also the loving father of four children: Cathy McBreen, William C. Peterson, Elizabeth A. (Todd) Peterson Severson, and Anne M. Peterson. Jim's memory will also be cherished by his three grand-daughters: Abigail Peterson, Isabella Peterson and Marit Severson.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Margaret Peterson, as well as his older brother, William Peterson, Jr.
Born and raised in western Illinois, Jim graduated from Alwood High School and Loyola University, Chicago. After several sales jobs took him to various locations around the Midwest, he landed permanently in the South Bend area where he made his career in the recreational vehicle industry. As the owner of several small businesses in the RV industry, he made friends far and wide through rounds of golf and other club memberships.
Jim also enjoyed other hobbies such as reading, and collecting coins and model cars. As an avid fan of Notre Dame men's basketball, Jim and family enjoyed more than 40 years of games supporting the team.
One of Jim's favorite things was to share $2 bills with unsuspecting recipients around the Michiana area, including the servers at his favorite local brunch spot.
A longtime parishioner of St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, Jim also was a member of the Hibernian Society. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in September 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Jim may be donated to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59004 (www.stlabre.org
); or Student Emergency Relief Fund, University of Notre Dame, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
