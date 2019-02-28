|
James G. Swartz
March 2, 1955 - Feb. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James G. Swartz, 63, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Jim was born in South Bend on March 2, 1955 to the late Irvin and Geraldine (Jaronik) Swartz. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Swartz, and sister, Julie Mancuso.
Survivors of Jim include his siblings, Kathleen (Mike) Plencner, Pamela (Daniel) Miller, William (Kelly) Swartz, Jeff (Jill) Swartz, Lisa (Charles Howk) Swartz, Scott (Stacey) Swartz, and Thomas (Kellie) Swartz; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews whom he loved very much.
Jim enjoyed fishing, gardening, and being outdoors. He loved playing the guitar with his buddies, and was a self-taught musician and songwriter, with the Beatles being his favorite band. Jim loved his K-9 companion, Kiera.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019