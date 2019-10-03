Home

James Glenn Burch

James Glenn Burch

Nov. 7, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2019

NILES, MI - James Glenn Burch passed away September 26, 2019 after struggling bravely with critical health issues for the past 6 months. He is survived by his wife Joyce of 52 years, his son Jeffery (Melisa) and grandchildren Jeffery II and Alana. He was born and raised in his beloved Dowagiac, MI and will return there to his final resting place. Per James's wishes, no services will be held. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to all the special people at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center who were so kind and compassionate during his final days.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
