St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
James H. Boardman

James H. Boardman Obituary
James H. Boardman

Oct. 11, 1943 - Sept. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - James H. Boardman, 75, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Jim was born October 11, 1943 in Belle Plaine Township, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Mabel (Mervyn) Boardman. Jim is also preceded in death by a sister and 3 brothers.

On September 7, 1968 in Embarass, Wisconsin Jim married Dawn (Landreman) Boardman, she survives along with their children, Julie Boardman, Kevin (Leslie) Boardman, Jason Boardman, and Kerri (Troy) Sheldon; grandchildren, Savannah Boardman, Steffani & Kaitlyn Sheldon and 2 other grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Gerry) Herbst, Jan Erdmann, and Sharon (James) Erdmann.

Jim honorably served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Kroger's after 34 years of employment. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 357, and VFW in North Liberty. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Jim enjoyed playing pool, bowling and dedicated a lot of time to the American Legion. Most of all Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, brought him the most joy.

Visitation will be 10:00am to 12:00pm Monday, September 30, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
