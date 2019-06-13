Resources More Obituaries for James Hurlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James H. Hurlock

Sept. 19, 1931 - June 8, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - James Harvey Hurlock, age 87, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth, Indiana at 10:55 a.m.



He was born on September 19, 1931 to Aurlon William and Darious Gwendola (Howard) Hurlock in Kokomo, Indiana.



James grew up on a rural Akron farm and lived most of his life in the Fulton County area. He and his mother eventually moved into the town of Akron. As an adult he knew several businessmen and enjoyed being around them. They kindly gave him miscellaneous jobs to do during the day that helped him pass the time away. He loved to roller skate and was good at it. He eventually worked for the Rock Lake Rollercade near Akron for many years where he helped people find the right skates to wear if they did not bring their own.



In 1994 he moved to Rochester and lived in a men's residential apartment supervised by Manitou Training Center. Eventually he moved to Plymouth where he lived in a community environment known at Pathfinder Services where they assist in enabling people facing physical, developmental, or economic challenges to achieve independence, inclusion, and stability. While dealing with some health issues, he moved into Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth, Indiana in January 2019.



James was a kind-hearted man who made many friends and was well known in the town of Akron. He continued to have many, many friends wherever he lived and was dearly loved by the people who cared for him.



Since James was never married and did not have any children, and his parents and siblings all being gone, he does not have any immediate surviving relatives.



Preceding James in death are his parents, Aurlon William Hurlock (1903-1963) and Darious Gwendola (Howard) Hurlock (1905-1994); his sister, Ruth Virginia Hurlock (1925-1925); his brothers: Aurlon William Hurlock, Jr. (1927-1979) and Elmer Elsworth Hurlock (1928-1931).



Services for James will occur at two places:



Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 1650 North Oak Drive, Plymouth, Indiana from 10:00-11:00 followed by the service and a luncheon.



Visitation will also be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Earl-Love Funeral Home, 811 East Rochester Street, Akron, Indiana from 2:00-3:00 followed by the service officiated by Pastor Tom Craig. Burial will be at the Silver Creek Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at www.earllovefuneralhome.com.



Online condolences may be made at www.earllovefuneralhome.com.



The staff of Earl-Love Funeral Home considers it an honor and privilege to care for James' care-family and friends. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 13, 2019