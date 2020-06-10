James H. Watts
1943 - 2020
James H. Watts

March 12, 1943 - June 5, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - James passed Friday, June 5 after a brief illness & is survived by wife Levina, & children, James Jr., Priscilla, & Phillip. Graveside service is June 11 in Adamsville Cemetery at 2pm with Military Honors. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Adamsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
