James H. Watts
March 12, 1943 - June 5, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - James passed Friday, June 5 after a brief illness & is survived by wife Levina, & children, James Jr., Priscilla, & Phillip. Graveside service is June 11 in Adamsville Cemetery at 2pm with Military Honors. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
March 12, 1943 - June 5, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - James passed Friday, June 5 after a brief illness & is survived by wife Levina, & children, James Jr., Priscilla, & Phillip. Graveside service is June 11 in Adamsville Cemetery at 2pm with Military Honors. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.