James Henry



Dudzinski



April 27, 1955 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - James Henry Dudzinski returned home to his Heavenly Father on March 16, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Longview, WA. Jim was born on April 27, 1955 to Hank and Joan Dudzinski in South Bend, Indiana. He spent his childhood in South Bend, IN. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1973.



He served seven years in the United States Air Force where he received multiple awards. While enlisted in the Air Force he was stationed in Great Falls, Montana where he met his wife, Rose Marie Munk. They were married July 6, 1979. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints December 24, 1980. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on July 14, 1983. He completed his bachelor's degree from the University of Utah while working full time. He worked for the state of Utah as a Highway Patrol Man and State Arson investigator. He retired in 2004 from the State of Utah.



Retirement didn't last long for dad. He continued his passion in 2005 when he joined Travelers Insurance as a Fire Investigator Specialist. He was working for Travelers Insurance up until his death. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His passions were his family and fishing on the Columbia River.



He had a strong testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ.



He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Munk); mother, Joan (Guzicki) Dudzinski; brothers, Alan Dudzinski (April) and David Dudzinski (Barb); children, Jamie, Michael (Janette), J.R., and Jodi (Jonathan); and his grandchildren, Eleanor (deceased), Isaiah, Max, Liz, and Weston.



A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1721 30th Ave., Longview, WA 98632. There will be a viewing held at 2pm prior to the funeral service for those that would like to attend. He we be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 26, at 1pm at Logan City Cemetery for those that would like to attend.