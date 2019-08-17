Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home- Ireland Road Chapel - South Bend
1827 East Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46619
574-299-1234
James Henry Raybuck

James Henry Raybuck Obituary
James Henry Raybuck

Feb. 16, 1945 - August 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - James Raybuck, 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born February 16, 1945 in South Bend, to the late Lester and Sarah (Dickens) Raybuck. On May 7, 1966 Jim married the love of his life, Janice (Sindlinger) Raybuck, who he caringly supported for many years through a battle with MS until she passed on October 14, 2005. Jim is survived by his children, Scott (Tina) Raybuck, Dan (Terri) Raybuck, and Jennifer Raybuck; grandchildren, Kira (Chris) Dick, Kayla Smith, Shalyn (Shawn) Rucker, Breanna (Dakota) Nicely, Rylee Ridge, Jenae Raybuck, TJ Raybuck, and Shawn Nichels; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jim worked for Olinger Distributing and General Liquors for 19 years each. He was very proud to say he never missed a day of work. Jim was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Matthew. He coached football at St. Matthews from 1977-1988, then baseball & softball from 1989-1992. He also coached at Southeast Little League from 1980-1994 & Eastside Little League from 2010-2014. He was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame fan. Jim enjoyed fishing, trips to the lake, and tomato gardening. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00pm to 6:30pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 1827 E. Ireland Rd. with a Funeral service to begin at 6:30pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019
