James “Jim” Hill



March 3, 2019



BEDFORD, IN - James “Jim” Hill of Bedford, Indiana passed away on March, 3, 2019 in Granger, Indiana peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after succumbing to his HPV-related head and neck cancer.



Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Jeannean. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; father, Melvin; sister, Elizabeth Butts (Jerry); brother, Greg (Monica); sons, Zandariah, Nick Kerr (Jesse), and A.J. Kerr (Megan); daughter, Talena; grandson, Eli Keller, nieces and nephews.



Jim grew up in Riley, Indiana and graduated from Terre Haute South HS in 1977. Early on, he worked in his parents' appliance sales and repair shop, Hill's TV and Appliance, and even appeared in their TV commercials. Though he enjoyed the family business, he is best known for his work as a Rural Carrier for the Bedford, Indiana branch of the U.S. Postal Service. Over the span of his nearly 30-year career, he regularly went above and beyond for the people on his mail route and would notably go out of his way to deliver holiday packages, even on Christmas Day. Jim loved his work and particularly enjoyed his opportunity to teach and share vast knowledge with new fellow postal workers through the Rural Carrier Academy.



Jim was a man of many joys. He was an avid fan of IU Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed scouring flea markets for good deals and especially vintage stereo equipment. He will most notably be remembered for his love of music, his vast record collection, and his willingness to share his love of music with family and friends.



The family gives special thanks to the exceptional care provided by Beacon Health System's Regional Cancer Care Center and Memorial Hospital of South Bend's 10th Floor Oncology Team, Dr. Javed Malik for his honest guidance, and the unwavering support from The Center for Hospice Care.



Unfortunately, Jim was afflicted by a cancer caused by HPV. Today, this is an easily preventable cancer thanks to the available vaccine. Jim's family asks that everyone talk to their doctor about getting this potentially life saving vaccine.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Indiana University School of Medicine to support The Center for HPV Research. Make memorial gifts payable to “IU Foundation” and mail to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please indicate “In memory of Jim Hill” on the gift.



For family and friends, there will be a Remembrance Service on March 16 at 6PM at Gobin Methodist Church, 307 Simpson, Greencastle, IN as well as a Celebration of Life on March 24 from 2-5PM at The Community Concourse, 1402 H Street, Bedford, IN.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019