July 9, 1941 - Dec. 6, 2019

ARGOS, IN - James “Jim” Allan Hoffer, 78, of Argos, Indiana died on December 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver, Indiana where he was rehabbing from back surgery. On July 9, 1941 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio he was born to Aubrey Hoffer and Anne (Chizek) Hoffer. He had lived in Marshall County for 33 years, having come from Schaumburg, Illinois.

On January 2, 1988 he married Cheri Hooker at the Argos United Methodist Church. Cheri and Jim were getting ready to celebrate 31 years together.

Jim was the Vice President and General Manager of Jordan Ford in Mishawaka, Indiana. He took great pride in the fact that he sold more Fleet Vehicles than any other dealership in the country.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cheri Hoffer of Argos, Indiana; daughter, Elizabeth Hoffer of Argos, Indiana; and granddaughter, Finleigh Louise.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, Indiana. Burial will take place at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: James “Jim” A. Hoffer Memorial Fund, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana 46501.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019
