James Howard
“Jim” Burrows Jr.
Feb. 8, 1950 - Sept. 10, 2020
NILES, MI - James Howard “Jim” Burrows Jr., 70, of Niles, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Elora Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202. Those wishing to sign Jim's Memory Book online may do so at www.purelycremations.org
.
Jim was born February 8, 1950 in South Bend, IN to James & Maxine (Figg) Burrows. He graduated from Niles High School in 1968. Jim started working for the Teamsters in 1974 driving a truck for the oil and gas industry. On August 19, 1985 he married Karen Jones in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Jim loved to spend time boating on Lake Michigan. He and Karen enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean and traveling throughout the United States. He was a huge music buff who loved music from the 1960's and of course Tommy James, who was also from Niles. Jim flew remote control planes, cheered on Notre Dame, and loved his dog, Callie. His favorite times were spent watching his grandchildren in any and all of their sporting activities. Jim lived a very full life and will be dearly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; sisters, Joy (Ken) Maple and Kim (Bruce) Word; children, Stacey (Fred) Kline of Niles, David Burrows of South Bend, Jeanette ( David) Klingerman of Edwardsburg, and Chad (Margie) Hawkins of Mattawan; and grandchildren, Jake LaLone, Alexx Burrows, Madison Burrows, Hannah Beckwith, Kyle Beckwith, Noah Klingerman, Braydon Hawkins, and Bella Hawkins.