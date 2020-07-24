1/1
James J. Krider
1932 - 2020
James J. Krider

Oct. 18, 1932 - Jul. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND - James J. Krider, 87, died July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; a sister, Kathy Johnson of San Jose, CA; and fifty-two wonderful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their spouses. He was pre-deceased by his brother Don in 2007.

Born in LaPorte, IN, to A.T. and Laura Krider, he moved to South Bend in 1939, and graduated from Riley H.S. in 1950. He graduated magna cum laude from St. Edward's University in 1955, where he was twice first team all conference and MVP in basketball. He received his masters from Notre Dame in 1963.

Following his wishes, there will no service. His ashes will be scattered later at a private family gathering.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Jim is our long time friend along with Mary Lou. We met at Riley High School in the infamous boilerroom where we shared many games of euchre. We became good friends and traveled together to Texas and Canada. Spent so many days at their lake home enjoying boat rides and cards. Lee and I send hugs and love to all who cherished this very special friend. Rest well.
Lee and Sharon Baker
Friend
