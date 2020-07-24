James J. Krider
Oct. 18, 1932 - Jul. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND - James J. Krider, 87, died July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; a sister, Kathy Johnson of San Jose, CA; and fifty-two wonderful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their spouses. He was pre-deceased by his brother Don in 2007.
Born in LaPorte, IN, to A.T. and Laura Krider, he moved to South Bend in 1939, and graduated from Riley H.S. in 1950. He graduated magna cum laude from St. Edward's University in 1955, where he was twice first team all conference and MVP in basketball. He received his masters from Notre Dame in 1963.
Following his wishes, there will no service. His ashes will be scattered later at a private family gathering.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.