James J. Krider



Oct. 18, 1932 - July 19, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - There will be a Life Celebration for Jim from 2-4pm on October 17, 2020 at Broadway Christian Parish UMC in the Fellowship Hall downstairs at 1412 Carroll St. South Bend, IN 46613. Hope to see you. We miss him.





