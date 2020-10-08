1/1
James J. Laskowski
1950 - 2020
James J. Laskowski

Dec. 13, 1950 - Oct. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - James J. Laskowski, 69, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Creekside Village. James was born on December 13, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Loretta (Koziolek) Laskowski, and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed as an Engineer with the Indiana Toll Road for 40 years. James is survived by his wife, Ana Gaurina Laskowski; his son, Joseph (Jayme) Laskowski of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kailey, Joseph, and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Mia; and his sister, Susan Laskowski of Mishawaka, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Laskowski. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. James was a 1968 graduate of LaSalle High School. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1974. James enjoyed golfing and was a huge Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
