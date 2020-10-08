James J. Laskowski
Dec. 13, 1950 - Oct. 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James J. Laskowski, 69, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Creekside Village. James was born on December 13, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Loretta (Koziolek) Laskowski, and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed as an Engineer with the Indiana Toll Road for 40 years. James is survived by his wife, Ana Gaurina Laskowski; his son, Joseph (Jayme) Laskowski of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kailey, Joseph, and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Mia; and his sister, Susan Laskowski of Mishawaka, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Laskowski. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. James was a 1968 graduate of LaSalle High School. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1974. James enjoyed golfing and was a huge Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
