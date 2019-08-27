|
James J. McNeil
March 17, 1991 - Aug. 23, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - James Joseph McNeil left us on August 23, 2019 at his family home in Edwardsburg.
James was born in Monongahela, PA on March 17, 1991 to Perry and Regina McNeil. His father recently retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and his mother works part-time. They moved to Edwardsburg with his brother Blake in 2003.
James worked in Logistics for Specialized Staffing Solutions at Bimbo Bakery in Elkhart. IN. James graduated from Edwardsburg High School and slightly attended Southwestern Michigan Community College. He lived with his partner and girlfriend, KaLee Douglas.
His interests included video games, traveling, target shooting, comic collecting, law, politics, philosophy, technology, science, running, and style.
James is survived by his brother, Blake McNeil, an older brother, Jason Sismondo, a younger brother, Michael McNeil; grandparents, Barbi and Don Darnauer; and grandmother, Josie Sismondo.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved relatives and many friends.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019