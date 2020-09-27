James J. Nate
Sept. 15, 1934 - Sept. 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - On September 22 at 8:23AM, the sweetest man in the world passed away. Jim had a great childhood. He was born Sept. 15, 1934 to the late Joseph and Mildred (Cochran) Nate. Growing up, he loved to ride his bike, play baseball, and discover all of downtown South Bend. But his favorite place to be was in his neighborhood in Little Italy. He loved the people, the culture, the opera, and of course the food and wine. He was proud to be a member of the Italian American Heritage Foundation.
Jim lived a full and happy life. He loved children, music, playing his guitar, books, movies, golf, the beach, animals, and he was a gifted artist. His biggest passion was baseball. He coached Chet Wagonner Little League for many years and he was an avid Cubs fan. He knew every statistic about every game and every player, from playing his spinner baseball games. Jim was also a hard worker. He had many jobs and loved them all. He was a city bus driver, and he worked for Drewery's Brewery, Barger Box, AM General, South Bend Supply, Rose Extermination, and Gurley Leep, from which he retired. He was also a proud Navy Veteran.
More than anything, family was the most important thing to Jim. He had a kind and gentle way about him, a great sense of humor, and a passion for life. He never knew a stranger. He was a good and wonderful man. To be loved by Jim was the greatest joy in life.
On January 31, 2004, Jim married the love of his life, Becky (Fifer) on a beach in Florida. She survives him. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Jeff (Mary) Nate of South Bend and Robin Tinsley of Florida; his grandchildren, Chris Nate of Colorado and Daniel Nate of Florida; and his great-granddaughter, Maria. Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Patrick; his granddaughter, Katelyn; and his first wife, Loretta.
Per Jim's request, no services are taking place. Memorial contributions may be made, in Jim's name, to the American Heart Association
